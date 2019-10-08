Image copyright Nigeria Government/@Laurestar

Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari present 10.33 trillion naira as goment 2020 spend money plan to National Assembly on Tuesday.

Di capital expenditure for 2020 wey be di money wey di goment plan to spend ontop projects next year dey less than di one inside 2019 budget.

Buhari say capital expenditure inside 2020 budget go be 721.33 billion naira wey according to him, be 23% less than di spend mony plan of 2019.

Di 2020 Budget go dey based on di new VAT rate of 7.5% according to President Buhari.

Na di ministries wey Babatunde Fashola, Saleh Mamman and Chibuike Amaechi dey control as ministers collect di lion shares for di budget breakdown.

See di break down of di spend moni plan wey Buhari announce:

a. Works and Housing: N262 billion

b. Power: N127 billion

c. Transportation: N123 billion

d. Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion

e. Defence: N100 billion

f. Zonal Intervention Projects: N100 billion

g. Agriculture and Rural Development: N83 billion

h. Water Resources: N82 billion

i. Niger Delta Development Commission: N81 billion

j. Education: N48 billion

k. Health: N46 billion

l. Industry, Trade and Investment: N40 billion

m. North East Development Commission: N38 billion

n. Interior: N35 billion

o. Social Investment Programmes: N30 billion

p. Federal Capital Territory: N28 billion

q. Niger Delta Affairs Ministry: N24 billion

Buhari tell di national assembly say Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, go release details of di 2020 spend money plan later.