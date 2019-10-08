Image copyright Reuters Image example Democratic Republic of Congo don see outbreak of Ebola virus for di past year (file pic)

Doctors for Sweden dey test one patient for possible case of Ebola virus for one hospital for Malmo, Sweden.

Skane University hospital tell BBC say Ebola fit "no be di likely diagnosis" even though say di patient come di hospital wit symptoms of fever inside di European kontri.

Maria Josephsson wey be di head of Skane infectious disease department, say dem dey carry out test becos of wia di patient bin dey stay.

Madam Josephsson add say "dem don keep di patient alone for oneside and dem no know di exact time wey di test results go comeout."

Dis no be di first time tori of Ebola for Sweden go comot. For January, fears bin dey say one patient bin don catch di virus.

But afta dem keep di man for isolation for di University Hospital for Uppsala dem find out say im no get di infection.

Dis tori of possible Ebola for Sweden dey come afta Ebola outbreak for DR Congo don claim more dan 2,100 lives.

For July, World Health Organization (WHO) declare di Ebola outbreak for DR Congo as Public Health Emergency of International Concern.