Image copyright Reuters Image example One worker dey operate Mara X phone

Rwanda open di first manufacturing plant where dem go dey produce Smartphone for dia capital, Kigali.

Di Mara X and Mara Z Smartphone wey technology company, Mara Group produce go use Google's Android operating system and e go cost 175,750 Rwandan francs ($190; £155) and 120,250 Rwandan francs ($130;£106) for pipo to buy di phone.

Mara Group CEO Ashish Thakkar tell tori pipo for Reuters wen dem dey waka for di plant on Monday say "Dis na di first Smartphone manufacturer for Africa."

Di company dey target costumers wey ready pay beta for quality, Im tok

But many phones wey dem dey sell for Africa na from Chinese companies, e get dual SIM cards and e no cost reach wetin Mara dey plan sell dia phones

Skip Twitter post by @NewTimesRwanda President #Kagame on the launch of @MaraPhones: The smartphone is no longer a luxury item. It is rapidly becoming a requirement of everyday life. That trend is bound to increase in the years to come, as more and more services migrate to digital platforms.https://t.co/ClzcTwYJlb pic.twitter.com/rLfcdiGlvT — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) October 8, 2019

Companies dey assemble Smartphone for Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria and South Africa, but dem go carry di components come Africa , Oga Thakkar tok.

"We be di first to dey manufacture. We dey make di motherboards, we dey make di sub-boards during all di process... E get over 1,000 pieces for one phone," E add am.

Im say to build di plant cost dem $24m and dem fit do 1,200 phones for one day.

President Paul Kagame bin dey di event to launch dis ogbonge company

President Paul Kagame, tok say im dey believe di phone go add to how Rwanda pipo dey use phones. as e be now, na only 15% of Rwanda pipo dey use phones.