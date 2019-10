Image copyright Facebok/Paul Chouta

Drama bin bi for Cameroon court of first instance admin centre as Paul Chouta-web journalist, founder for TGV de l'info no appear for court and defence lawyers discover say lawyer for third pesin appeal de case.

Authorities arrest Paul Chouta, popular blogger for number 10 day for June afta Calixthe Beyala weh na writer complain say de blogger spoil e name.

Barrister Tamfu Richard one of de defence lawyers tell BBC Pidgin, say de reason weh deh give dem why dia client no appear for court na say deh no sign e authorisation.

Before de hearing for Tuesday, for number 10 day for September, state prosecutor bin tell defence lawyers and court president say application for joinder dey for de case.

De joinder concern na Mrs Ngo Mispa (weh e get Paradis des Anges school) weh get problem wit Calixthe Beyala den deh call Paul Chouta e name say e bi accomplice.

Even as defence lawyers bin argue, court no gree, deh join de case den adjourn'am for dis number 8 day for October.

Na so today deh tell defence lawyers enta court and deh no even hear de web journalist e name so deh raise alarm.

Na so deh start investigate and discover say dia client e file no dey court, deh wan ask, na so state prosecutor say one pesin appeal afta deh join de case.

Barrister Pondi Pondi weh na Ngo Mispa e lawyer file for appeal no tell Chouta e defence team. De reason for dis action na kwestion weh Barrister Tamfu say dem for defense team no fit answer.

E good for understand say Paul Chouta get 10-man strong team for lawyers weh deh di defend e and Ngo Mispa get e two lawyers.

For now Paul Chouta e file dey na for appeal court as deh di check'am and go fix day for hear de case.