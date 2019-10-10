Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), don torchlight N65,548,000 cash wey dem kolobi put inside di kontri election office for Zamfara State, northern Nigeria.

EFCC, wey be Nigeria main corruption police, announce on Wednesday say dem see di money inside two fire-proof safes wey dey di office of di "HOD Accounts and Cashier of di Independent National Electoral Commission."

Di money bin dey 81 bundles of N1000 notes, 97 bundles of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes.

Image copyright EFCC

According to EFCC, operatives from dia Sokoto office do di raid afta petition from one INEC ad-hoc staff of di 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections for Zamafara reach dem.

Di worker bin allege say for di two elections, INEC no pay temporary workers dia N6,000 money wey bi allowance dem suppose collect.

EFCC say dem suspect say di money na part of di one wey goment release to INEC Zamfara office to use rent canopy, table, chairs, organise for Registration Area Center and Polling Units, and to also pay pipo.

INEC never react to di mata as at wen we do dis tori.