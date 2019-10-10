Image copyright Jessica Nabongo

Dis year, Jessica Nabongo achieve her dream - to become di first black woman in history to visit everi kontri on dis planet, and now she wan make black pipo begin dream like am.

On 6 October, Nabongo wey dem born for America but im family hail from Uganda, complete her journey to visit all di 195 kontris for di world.

"Welcome to di Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Kontri 195 of 195!," di former UN employee wey turn travel blogger bin write ontop her Instagram page, "... I just wan say thank you to dis community of pipo for all of your support."

For May dis year, she bin tell BBC say because her waka go different different kontris, she don understand wetin e mean to live like poor pesin. She say she even get family wey still dey live for Uganda wit no tap water or electricity.

Now she want make woman of all race and black pipo to rise above dia fear to travel and do di kain tin wey she don do. "I want make we comot dis mentality say woman no suppose dey travel alone because e no dey safe... because e no dey true," Nabongo bin tok at di time wey na 170 kontris she don already visit.

Di money for all di waka

But wia Nbongo bin get di money to use sponsor her waka?

Afta she finish school, she get one job wey pay her big money so tey she buy house for hersef.

As she no like to sidon one place, she decide to rent di house and move go Japan to go teach English. Later she teach for London School of Economics before she come get job for United Nations wey carri her go Benin and Italy.

Na from dia she begin gada money. Although she also dey use money she raise from Gofundme and di small t-shirt business she dey do.

Racism / Discrimination

According to am, di journey no easy at all as she be black woman, wey even come get very dark skin and ontop of that dey shave head.

"Di discrimination wey I face for South Africa no be here. No be only from white South Africans, like pipo go dey tink, but also from black South Africans."

But some no give her wahala: "Senegal dey amazing. You no go see dem dey rate white pipo pass Africans. Dem dey treat everyone di same. Same in Ghana."

And Pakistan give her big surprise.

"Di kindness and respect wey men from Pakistan don show na one of di best by men in all di kontris wey I don visit," she write for August 2019.

Na only about 150 pipo don travel go all di kontris for di world but many of dem na white men from Europe.