Kidnapped Kaduna students don regain dia freedom

Di Nigerian Army say dem don rescue six students of Government Day Secondary School for Gwagwada, Kaduna, northern Nigeria, wey armed gunmen gbab on October 10.

For statement wey di Army comot one day afta di incident, dem say dem don also arrest di kidnappers and recover weapons and bullet from dem.

Di six students be five girls and one boy.

Dis na di third kidnapping from schools wey don happun for Kaduna within two weeks.

In fact, anoda kidnapping happun for Kaduna yesterday wey different from dis one. For that other one, na di school principal miss.

All di students don return to dia families, di Army tok.

