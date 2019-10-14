Image copyright FACEBOOK/NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE Image example Oga kpata-kpata of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali

Di Nigeria goment say e don stop 95 percent of arms and ammunition to enta di kontri since di launch of di partial border closure.

Di goment bin close di border sometime for August 2019 wit di aim to secure di kontri border and build di economy so as to stop illegal importation of tins from oda kontri.

Di oga kpata-kpata of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali wey tok dis one for di joint press briefing on top exercise Ex-Swift Response wey happun for Abuja say di value of all item wey dem don seize so far don pass 1.4 billion naira.

Also recently, oga Ali bin say di Customs dey collect up to 5 billion naira every day as revenue since dem close di border.

Di operation Ex-Swift Response full ground for four geopolitical zone of South South, South West, North Central, North West.

Di Customs oga say dem go kontinu wit dia work and dem no go open di border until all di neighbouring kontri follow di Ecowas protocol on transit.

"Some of dis our neighbours no dey follow Ecowas protocol as dem dey open containers wey dey come Nigeria for port and put oda goods inside" e explain.

Image example Nigeria joint border security team na im dey responsible for Ex-Swift Response

Oga Ali explain say di security of Nigeria and Nigerians dey more important and if di border closure dey yield positive result, den di goment go kontinu wit di programme.

On di side of of Nigeria Immigration Service oga, Muhammad Babandede say dem don catch more than 1,000 illegal migrants from oda kontris wey fit cause security wahala for di kontri.

E say dem don deport some of dem and e also yan say di border closure don stop those wey dey tiff petrol go oda kontri and say di moni wey goment dey get from dis partial closure, dem go use am to build roads and oda infrastructure for di kontri.

E say so far, plenti improvement don dey for security mata.