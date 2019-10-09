Image copyright Facebook Image example Dr Samuel Oladipo na one of di lecturers wey dem show for di BBC Africa Eye investigate

University of Lagos don suspend di second lecturer wey dey di BBC Africa Eye investigate wey show sexual harassment for two ogbonge universities for Ghana and Nigeria.

Dem catch Dr Samuel Oladipo for secret film wen im dey try ask di undercover reporter out as she dey pose as student.

Im be di fourth and final lecturer wey dem expose for di documentary to dey suspended.

UNILAG announce for Monday sey dem don suspend Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, wey also appear for di documentary.

Di announcement come afta University of Ghana tok say dem go suspend di two of dia staff wey dem catch for inside di documentary.

Three of di lecturers Dr Oladipo, Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor don deny di accuse ontop dia head.

Di investigate show sexual misconduct wey multiple lecturers dey do for University of Lagos and University of Ghana.

Di two universities don tok say dem dey strongly oppose to sexual harassment for dia schools.