Image copyright Twitter-President Biya Image example President Biya dey arrive Global Fund refill conference

Cameroon di risk sanction as kontri delay for years for pay dia contribution for Global Fund for HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, so president Biya don go negotiate make de reconsider de kontri.

Na for number 9 to 10 day for October, 2019 weh Global Fund di hols e number six replenish conference for Lyon Paris wit French President Emmanuel Macron as chairman.

Cameroon sign contract wit Global Fund weh na France di sit for board for 2003, but since den goment di delay for pay e contribution FCFA 20billion.

De delay fit cause problem if moni no dey for treat some groups laik helpless pipo laik mami and pikin dem go fit stop.

HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria still high for Cameroon wen deh compare wit for de whole of Central and West Africa; 26 percent for pipo weh sex workers, 20 percent for man pikin weh e di sleep wit oda man. Plenti pipo still di suffer fromTB and plenti di die from Malaria.

But, for kontri level, HIV/AIDS don reduce from 4.3 percent for 2011 to 3.4 percent for 2018.

Just now global fund don give Cameroon total FCFA 315billion since 2003 and goment need FCFA 100billion HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria for 2021-2023 period, goment tok.

Also, Cameroon sign four new agreements for 2018 -2020 period for FCFA 1018 billion, but for get dis total amount Cameroon get for contribute e own 20 percent for de moni for each disease.

For gada moni for pay e contribution, goment don open special account for Central African States Bank, BEAC and President Biya go present di action for de conference, tori doki from Presidency tok.

Madame Chantal Biya as UNAIDS good will ambassador get plenti programmes for fight HIV/AIDS, laik AIDS free holidays; wit International research centre, CIRCB, Synergy Africaine for fight de disease.

De Lyon conference for Paris na for ginger donors for give de moni weh deh promise for fight de three diseases for 2020-2022 weh deh estimate for 14billion US dollars.