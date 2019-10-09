Image example Juju wey dem find inside the grave

Residents of Rimin Kebe for Kano North West Nigeria tell BBC say di biggest problem wey dem dey face now no pass how dem go stop juju pipo from using dia cemetery for dia devilish work.

Juju pipo na those wey dey use charms, voodoo and talisman or black majic take work.

Di latest one wey dem see few days ago na im make am seven juju in two months for di cemetery, according to Abdullahi Yusuf na Secretary for Rimin Kebe Development Association.

"Dis last one wey we see na lap of cow wey still get blood and dem come use sometin write on top di meat, dem keep next to di grave of a small baby wey die recently."

"Dis last one na im make am seven juju wey we find in two months for inside our cemetery and na for dis reason we dey beg goment to help us fence di place and also put solar lights so as to stop dis wicked pipo wey dey disturb our dead relatives."

Image example Some youth dey volunteer to dey repair and guard di cemetery after wetin dey happun

Yusuf say at di moment dem form volunteer group wia youths of di area seperate themselves into groups to dey guard di cemetery.

"We dey run shifts to dey guard di place so as to stop juju pipo, even me i run night shift dia yesterday. Our pipo dey very concerned about wetin dey happun and we hope say goment go help us."

Anoda resident of di area, Sani Saidu yan say dem dey take picture and video of all di juju before dem burn dem after dem find am.

"We dey take pictures and videos as evidence before we burn dem, we hope say dis problem go soon end."

On goment part, tok tok pesin for di special committee on graveyard matters wey Kano goment put together Yusuf Tarauni tell BBC say dem don go see everything wey Rimin Kebe pipo dey tok about dia cemetery.

"Wetin di pipo tok na true, lack of fencing, security and lights na im make bad pipo dey take advantage but we don write report send to goment and wey dey hope say any moment from now dem go begin act on am."