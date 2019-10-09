Image example Di two Unilag lecturers Dr. Boniface, Dr Oladipo & di BBC Investigator

Nigeria senate on Wednesday reintroduce di sexual harassment prohibition bill wey dey seek to prevent sexual harassment of students for universities.

Dis dey come afta 48 hours afta BBC investigative documentary expose plenti sexual misconduct by lecturers for two top Universities for West Africa (University of Lagos, Nigeria and University of Ghana).

Deputy president of Nigeria Senate Ovie Omo-Agege na im dey sponsor di bill as im say e hope di BBC investigate go help ginger support for di bill.

Di bill want five to fourteen year prison term for any teaching staff wey get sexual relationship wit dia student.

Dis no be di first time dis bill go enta senate as for 2016 di senate pass di bill but come later fail to get di support of di house of representatives as dem feel say e no cover oda areas of society.

Senator Omo-Agege add say as pesin papa wey im be, sexual harassment for universities na issue wey im no fit accept. Di senate come later read di bill.

If dem pass di bill, e go also dey illegal for lecturers to make sexual moves towards dia students.

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki on Monday bin ask di national assembly to revisit di bill so change go dey for tertiary institutions.

Skip Twitter post by @bukolasaraki In 2016, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate passed the "Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill" to prescribe a 5 year jail term for any lecturer, educationist or person in a position of authority in any tertiary institution in Nigeria found... — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 7, 2019

Many pipo don come out tok dia mind afta di broadcast of di BBC documentary wey contain hidden video of lecturers for di University of Ghana and di University of Lagos as dem dey sexually harass undercover reporters wey fake say dem be students for universities.

Both institutions don comeout tok say dia hand no dey for di claims and suspend di lecturers wey dey involved. Di lecturers too don deny di allegations.