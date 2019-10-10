World Mental Health Day 2019 dey torchlight suicide mata

Image copyright Getty Images

Every year, pipo around di world dey join di World Health Organization to observe World Mental Health Day, to help remove di stigma wey dey wen pipo bring up issues of metal health. Di 2019 observance dey focus on how to prevent suicide across di world.

Tori about suicide don be hot topic for Nigeria as pipo don report for social media of pipo wey dem no wey don take dia own life. World Health Organization tok say pipo dey kill dia sef everi 40 seconds and dat close to 800,000 pipo na im dey die because of suicide everi year. Dem also tok say na im be di leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year-old, apart from road injuries.

Angel Yinkore wey be Psychologist for Lagos follow BBC Pidgin tok and she add say di misconceptions wey dey for mental health and suicide dey affect how we dey take look inside di mata.

"Plenti pipo believe say depression and suicide dey only affect white pipo and black people no dey experience depression,"

"Some pipo also feel say because dem dey spiritual and dey serve a particular god, di god fit help dia mental health and so dem trust say di god dey protect. But di thing be say if pesin get cancer, dem no go tell dem say make dem just pray so e dey affect pipo wey wan get treatment."

World Health Organization for Nigeria tok say over 7,000,000 Nigerians dey depressed. Yinkore tok say we gats do plenti awareness on top mental health and every part of di society get role to play on top di mata.

"We need Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to collaborate on mental health awareness for parents and for di schools. Our schools need counsellors wey fit help children wey dem notice say don get significant changes for class or how dem dey act."

" Parents also need to dey attentive to di mental health of dia pikin so dem fit share if something dey happen to dem. We also need goment to support schools and sabi pipo wey go do research to investigate suicide so we fit find ways to find di problem and solve am."

Oluronke Oginni wey be Clinical Psychiatrist feel say media advocacy go also help wit suicide prevention for di kontri.

"Information dey important and goment fit use di media create awareness. Dem fit create jingles wey go torchlight discrimination and stigma wey pipo dey face. Wen pipo see dis thing dem go now how dem fit support pipo wey get mental health challenges.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin dey cause men to dey kill demself plenti for Kenya?

Wetin goment don dey do ontop mental health for Nigeria

Head of clinical services for di Federal Neuro-psychiatric hospital for Yaba, Olugbenga Adekile Owoeye tell BBC Pidgin say goment don provide seven mental facilities for di geopolitical zones for di kontri wey dey help with dat.

Im tok say, "dis mental health facilities dey for Lagos, Benin, Enugu, Calabar, Maiduguri and Sokoto plus Aro wia pipo wey get mental issues."

"Wetin we dey see na say, plenty families go just run leave dia pesin wey get mental wahala without say dem carry dem go mental institutions."

Oga Owoeye follow tok say for di mental hospital for Yaba dem dey enta road to pick dis pipo and treat dem till dem recover dem selves, den dem go come go house.

"But dia number now don dey too much sotay, some NGOs dey collabo to get dis pipo off di street even though goment no too like am."

E tok say, some of di patients wey dem bring from road, indigent patients, go get food, cloth and treatment from di hospital pocket, im add say pipo need to join hands follow help dis kain pipo.

Some steps pipo fit take na to call police or mental institution to come cari di pesin to go get treatment.