Image copyright Getty Images Image example According to goment, di suspects plot to target Ghana president and goment.

Ghana court charge nine suspects wey dey behind plot to overthrow govment plus treason wey dey punishable by death.

Court initially charge de suspects plus charges like possession of explosives, arms and ammunitions without excuse, but now dem whack dem plus treason charge sake of facts dey to support am.

Meanwhile, dem drop de charges against two other personnel for Ghana Armed Forces, Lance Corporals Godwin Nii Ankrah den Albert Baba Ibrahim, have meanwhile been discharged by the court after the state dropped charges against them.

Last month, security agencies for Ghana say dem manage stop plans of some persons wey wan take over de goment of current leader, Nana Akufo-Addo.

De security agencies mount dawn operation last Friday wey dem take arrest de suspects who sheda plan in detail how dem go take over de country.

According to press statement wey Information Ministry release, de security agencies carry out joint operation for 15 months wia dem survey den gada evidence on activities of de suspects.

The accused who form group, Take Action Ghana (TAG) according to government plan say dem go target key places like Jubilee House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation den stuff.

De court give new remand order, say make dem move de civilians from den put dem inside police custody, den put de soldiers inside military custody.

Hearing go continue October 28, 2019.