Rivers State University for Port Harcourt Southern Nigeria on Thursday say dem don provide special hotlines wey students fit take report sexual harassment to di university authorities.

Dis dey come afta 72 hours afta BBC investigative documentary expose plenti sexual misconduct by lecturers for two top Universities for West Africa (University of Lagos, Nigeria and University of Ghana).

Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei tell BBC Pidgin say she provide dis hotlines so students go get confidence to report anything wey dey worry dem to di school authorities from sexual harassment to oda things like fraud or extortion.

"Di hotlines na to help students reach me without any fear, reach me confidentially to report issues wey relate to cultism, sexual harassment, exam malpractice, any mata, make dem report on time so management for take action."

Prof. Owei say di reason dem make am confidential na because say many students dey fear to report because dem dey fear say dem go suffer reprisal or further victimisation naim make dem make an say students fit just send text message report di lecturer or official wey dey involve and dem go begin investigation from dia.

Rivers State University na one of di schools wey pipo wey don watch di 'sex for grades' video dey call out for social media say make authorities chook eye onto say sexual harassment fit dey happun wella iinside di school.

Di University Acting Vice Chancellor tok say: "Wit dis hotline, dem fit reach me na im make we say no call, just send text message and we go follow up and na me dey lead am because as mama and grandmama e dey pain my spirit say young girl or boy wey im parents send come school to come learn go suffer dat kain treatment."

She say di University already get policy and ways students fit report dis kain tins but dem dey always fear to come report am because of reprisal attack or victimisation so na di need to protect di identity of di pesin wey dey report na im make dem bring out dis confidential reporting because with di hotline, na just di phone number, dem no go fit identify di pesin face.

Ontop di matter say some students dey offer sex or odd gratification for marks or robpass exam, Prof. Owei say di lecturer suppose report dat student so dem fit discipline am because dat one no show better character so na opportunity to correct or punish behaviour wey dey anti-social.

She come add say di school get Senate students disciplinary committee wey dey handle issues as e concern students and di University council get disciplinary committee for staff and di punishment for reach t dismiss dat staff if dem find say im dey guilty.