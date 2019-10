Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos street

Lagos pipo no gree goment rest for di past days on top di bad roads wahala wey dey cause plenti traffic for di commercial capital of Nigeria.

Traffic for Lagos don turn normal tin but as e be so Lagosians no dey follow goment smile on top di mata

Dem dey call on goment to do sharperly fix di road make e for dey easy to waka.

Hope bin dey say wen dis new goment of Babajide Sanwo-olu enta office e no go tey before dem begin work reduce traffic for di state

Gboyega Akosile, wey bi tok tok pesin for di Govnor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok for tweet say na rain dey delay work to fix di bad roads.

Dis tweet get pass hundred comments as pipo no gree say rain suppose holl goment to work.

Oga Akosile add am say im dey sorry say pipo dey experience traffic wahala but e go soon end.