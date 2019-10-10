Image copyright Sadiya Umar Farouq

Sadiya Umar Farouq na ogbonge Nigerian and first pesin to be Minister for Nigeria Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, wey be one of di newest ministeries President Muhammdu Buhari create for August 2019.

Dis na sharp facts you suppose sabi about madam Sadiya.

She be di former federal Commissioner of National Commission for refugee, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

Madam Sadiya bin di National treasurer of di All progressive congress APC from June 2013 to June 2014 before she become member of di All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council where she hold office as di oga of election planning and monitoring, field operations, and fund raising committee,

Na she lead di team wey prepare for di 2015 general elections wey APC party win.

She be di National treasurer of di Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) from 2011 to 2013. Na dis party carri President Muhammadu Buhari as im Presidential candidate for 2011 general elections

Congress for Progressive Change CPC bin dey one of di four Nigerian political party wey join bodi for February 2013 to form All Progressive Congress APC party.

Sadiya Farouq come from Zumi local gomentt for Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

She go secondary school for Federal Government Girls' College Gusau, for Zamfara State.

Sadiya carry BSC certificate for Business administration comot from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for Kaduna state in 1998 before she go do her Master's degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2008 and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 2011 from di same school.

Since Madam Farouq don hold political office, she don do ogbonge things like to do standardized procedures for utilizing Research, Data Gathering & Planning for Resettling, Rehabilitating, Reintegrating and Readmitting Persons of concern wen she be Commisioner for National commission for refugess, migrants and internally displaced persin.

Na November 5, 1974 dem born her and na she be di youngest person for President Buhari current cabinet of federal executive council.