Senegal make sure say Brazil no win for Neymar 100th match as both kontris play 1-1 for international friendly for Singapore.

Di two goals for di match come inside di first half as Senegal make sure say Brazil no beat dem for dia first meeting togeda.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino na im score Brazil goal wen im chip Senegal goalkeeper to open di scoring afta only nine minutes.

Senegal Sadio Mane come later win penarity wey striker Famara Diedhiou convert to equalise for Senegal.

Brazil go now face Nigeria Super Eagles on Sunday for di same venue on Sunday.