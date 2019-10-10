Image example Pipo carry banner do I no go gree go Human Rights Commission for Abuja on last year wen e happun

At last, di main suspect wey involve for di raping to death of one 13-year-old giril for North Central Nigeria go face justice inside Nigeria court room.

One Andrew Ogbuja wey chop accuse for di rape of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje for Benue state go face trial from November 14, 2019.

Di Benue state goment na im drag oga Andrew go di state High Court for Makurdi on top four count charge of rape and murder.

Young Ochanya bin dey do house girl for Ogbuja house so dat she fit get opportunity go school.

But later she accuse say Andrew and im boy pikin start to di rape her until she come fall sick and later die for October 17, 2018.

Her death bin pain plenti Nigerians as dem enta street to protest and demand for justice for her death.

Nearly one year since she die, di Benue state goment don take di mata serious.

Di goment lawyer, PM Ukande say oga Andrew wey be senior lecturer for Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo get kwesion to answa.

Di court read di charges of rape and murder to am and e say im no dey guilty.

Prosecution Lawyer come ask di court to keep am for cell pending wen di real trial start for November.

But di defence lawyer, Abel Onoja say im no dey against di trial but dat make court ask di prosecution lawyer make e make sure say e bring di doctors wey treat ochanya before e die to court to testify.

But oga Ukande say time neva reach and dat one go happun wen di real trial start.

Di judge wey hear di mata, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, say im back di prosecution on top di issue as time neva reach to bring di doctors.

Right Activists for Benue state don di happy on top goment action as dem say e go epp check di high number of girls wey di suffer rape for di state.

Just recently, a 10 year old girl bin born girl pikin sake of say one boy take advantage of her.