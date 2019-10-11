Image copyright @AkinwunmiAmbode Image example Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Lagos state house of assembly don threaten to order for di arrest of di former Govnor of di state, Akinwunmi Ambode and four oda commissioners wey serve for im administration.

Dia decision dey come afta di committees dem set up to investigate di 820 bus wey Ambode buy plus di 2019 mid-way budget submit dia reports.

Di former commissioners wey involve for di mata na Kazeem Adeniji (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Olusegun Banjo (Commissioner for Budget), Akinyemi Ashade (Commissioner for Finance), and Wale Oluwo (Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources).

Di committee chairman Fatai Mojeed say dem discover say dem no follow due process wen dem buy di 820 buses dem.

According to am, di former govnor ue money dem return from di Paris Club to nuy di nus dem without di approval of di house.

"Im no tell di house before im buy di bus dem. Na over N48 billion dem take buy di bus dem and dem use N22 billion take do import duties. 520 of di bus dem still dey seaport," Mojeed tell im colleagues.

Some of di lawmakers of di house come suggest say since di former govnor an di officials wey work with am don get invite by di two committees dem to come ansa question and dem no gree show up, make dem issue warrant to arrest dem.

Anoda lawmaker wey dey represent Badagry constituecy Ibrahim Layode tell dem to sufi-sufri.

For di speaker of di house di mata dey beyond to issue arrest warrant.

"Make di clerk write to dem, including di ex-govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode, if im no gree, we go do publication for newspaper and afta dat one we go issue arrest warrant," di speaker tok.