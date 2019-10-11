'Buhari wedding tori no be true'

k

One aide to Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don confam give BBC say di tori wey dey fly upandan say di President dey marry na lie.

Di aide wey no wan make we mention im name say all di gist na rumour.

Dis wan dey come as tori say di president dey marry Sadiya Umar Farouq, di minister for Nigeria new ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, begin trend for social media.

Di rumour turn anoda tin on Friday afta anoda video begin dey trend again wey show somebodi wey look like Aisha as im dey vex dey ask anoda woman for Hausa "Why would you close di door, wetin I do you? Dis na di Villa, we get over 200 soldiers wey dey guard us, 200 policemen too. Enough is enough. Make I know wen you dey comot dis place… enough is enough."

Di aide confam say di video na old video contrary to wetin pipo dey tok say Aisha bin dey react to di wedding tori. According to di source, di video dey about two years old.

Ontop di gist say di President dey marry anoda wife, di source tok say all na rumour

Although im confam say Aisha dey London for about 4 months now, im say e be like di first lady and im husband get some small kwanta and dat one fit be part of di reason she travel go London.