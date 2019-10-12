Image copyright Getty Images

Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don promise again to fix di bad-bad roads wey dey di state and begin serious re-construction work from November, next month.

Di govnor bin tok dis one yesterday, October 11 for di launch of UberBoat, wey be new service from Uber.

Plenti pipo for di state don dey complain no be small, say na so so bad roads full di state and e dey cause serious traffic.

Sanwo-Olu say na di heavy rains dey delay am to begin road re-construction and repair because di roads go just dabaru again.

Im beg pipo wey dey live for di state and those wey dey drive make dem get patience wit am, wit promise say di re-construction work go reach most of di roads once dry season come.

Di launch of di UberBoat na part of di govnor plan to develop water transportation for di state, make e for reduce pressure for di roads.

Traffic reduction and road repairs na one of di main tins wey Sanwo-Olu bin tok say im go do for Lagos state during im campaign.