Image copyright LASEMA Image example Magodo Building collapse

Na black Saturday for Lagos state, South West Nigeria afta two building collapse, four pesin die and heavy rain wey fall non-stop make plenti flood full everi wia.

Tok tok pesin for Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor confam give BBC pidgin say one of di building collapse for Magodo wia four pipo die and di oda building fall for Ita Elewa, Ikorodu.

According to tori, di house wey dem build ontop hill collapse ontop anoda one for Otun Araromi area of Isheri - Magodo-Isheri for Saturday morning.

Even di Lagos state Rapid Response Squad tweet say as dem dey battle with di traffic wey dey because of one tanker wey fall, dia men get to rush go di site of one building collapse wey happun for Magodo Estate.

While battling with the traffic occasioned by a fallen tanker, our men and other responders are at the site of a building collapse at Orisha Street, Magodo Estate. Unconfirmed number of deaths recorded. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/B0bw3n2Ebw — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) October 12, 2019

Base on wetin happun, LASEMA don recommend full implementation of di law wey dey ground concerning collapsed building inside Lagos State.

Di law say make dem remove di remaining part of di building wey collapse afta rescue and also seize di property for putting pipo life for risk.

Image copyright LASEMA Image example Ikorodu Building wey collapse

LASEMA say investigations wey dem do for di Ikorodu building, show say apart from di heavy rain wey fall, di old building wey dem construct with mud bricks don dey under serious stress ova di years because dem dey see cracks for di oda sides wey neva collapse.

Heavy rain bin fall well-well for Lagos and dis cause serious flooding wey come make some pesin dey feel say na di rain plus flood contribute to di building collapse.

Building collapse no be new tin for Lagos, early dis year, like 20 pipo die including school pikin dem afta one three storey building collapse for Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island.

LASEMA statement say One mama, her two children and sister na im die for today building collapse for Magodo.