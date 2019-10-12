Nigeria goment wan subsidise sanitary pad

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Woman from Pakistan hold one sanitary pad wey she dey make with sewing machine for her house for Booni village for Chitral. (May 18, 2019)

Di federal goment of Nigeria say dem don begin one waka to reduce di price of sanitary pads through subsidy and begin free distribution to school girls for di kontri.

Di Director-General, National Centre for Women Development wey dey with di Ministry of Women Affairs, Mary Ekpere-Eta tok dis wan give tori pipo for Abuja to celebrate di 2019 International Day of di Girl Child.

Di aim of di policy according to NCWD madam na to make sure say young girls wey no fit afford di cost of pad no go suffer.

Goment also wan make companies wey dey produce sanitary pads join bodi with dem as part of dia corporate social responsibility through contributions, price reduction and to mmake am dey available.

Ekpere-Eta say NCWD dey do tok-tok with companies wey dey produce sanitary pad to subsidise di price of pads.

"We get menstrual hygiene corner inside our programme wia many of you fit just drop may be N10 or N20 and arrangement with most of these companies wey dey produce di sanitary pads who go come sell at reduced rates, wey we go distribute to rural areas, especially for secondary schools.

"As e be so, we dey work to see how to deal with di issue of price. But na gradual process and we nid to find way to reach di manufacturers and find how to reduce di price." She tok.