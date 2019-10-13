Image copyright Getty Images Image example Joe Aribo score Nigeria goal

Nigeria play 1-1 draw with Brazil for international friendly match for Singapore on Sunday.

Joe Aribo score Nigeria first goal for di 35th minute of di game afta im collect fine pass from Simon inside di penalty box.

For second half Real Madrid midfielder Casemero equalise for Brazil. Casimero for score anoda goal during di match but im head di ball go hit bar.

Top star Neymar play only 12 minutes for di match sake of Injury, but oda ogbonge stars like Philipe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and veteran Dani Alves show wella for di Brazil team.

Di Super Eagles bin loose 3 - 0 to Brazil for dia last meeting for National Stadium Abuja.

Image copyright Getty Images

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr plan use today match take prepare im team for dia Africa Cup of Nations.

For di Brazilian Consulate inside Lagos, our reporter send fotos as Nigeria fans go dia to watch di match and support dia national team.

Image example Football fans dey watch di match for Lagos Nigeria

Image example Nigeria football fans for Lagos dey dance during di match