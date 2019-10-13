'No be my duty to confam or deny marriage proposal rumour'- Aisha Buhari

Image copyright Twitter/Aisha Buhari Image example Nigeria first lady, Aisha Buhari

Nigeria First Lady Aisha Buhari say no be her duty to confam or deny di rumour wey bin spread say President Buhari wan marry anoda wife.

She tell BBC Hausa say di responsibility to confam or deny di rumour, dey for di hands of di two pipo wey dey involve for di mata. 'Na im (Buhari) rumour tok say dey plan for marriage, and no be Aisha Buhari.'

" Na dem suppose be di ones to come out and clear di air, but di pesin wey rumour say na she dem wan marry no ever expect say di marriage no go take place, as she neva come out to deny am, until di date don pass."

Di fisrt lady deny di rumour wey say she leave her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, because she no agree with im plan to plan to take second wife.

Aisha Buhari wey say she bin travel go see medical doctors for London during di two months wey she no dey di kontri, say afta she return back from di trip yesterday she no know anything about di rumour wey spread for social media about marriage proposal.

Some days last week, rumour bin spread for everi wia including social media say President Buhari wan marry im minister Sadiya Umar Faruq last Friday, but one aide to Aisha Buhari tell BBC Pidgin say no be true.