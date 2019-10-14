Image copyright Getty Images

Serious construction work go start on Monday afta goment for Nigeria financial capital Lagos state, declare state of emergency for all di bad bad roads for di state.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday give order make serious road construction begin afta im conclude several meetings wit eight international construction companies.

Di construction work go include roads for mainland and island inside di state.

Oga Sanwo-Olu say, activiies of di construction company "must to first give area pipo immediate relief for di roads wey dye affected so dat traffic go fit flow even wen dem dey do di construction work."

Di govnor say im dey feel di pain wey road users dey experiences especially as rain continue to dey fall dis past few days.

To helep manage traffic, di govnor say officials of di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) go work round di clock to control traffic for areas wey di construction dey happun.