Standoff dey happen between Communication Ministry den Telecom operators for Ghana over how dem for charge 9 percent Communication Service tax (CST).

De Communications Ministry last week Friday order Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) say make dem shun dey deduct de 9 percent CST directly from consumers.

Telcom operators for Ghana begin deduct de CST directly from mobile phone users after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announce increment from 6-9 percent communication service which take effect October, 1.

Mr Ofori-Atta explain say de increase in communication service tax go help develop systems wey dem go take identify den combat cybercrime, protect ICT users, fight money laundering den tins.

But de decision no dey go well plus Ghanaians who dey complain say now when dem buy credits, dem no dey get same value for dema money sake of de direct CST charges.

Some Ghanaians too blast govment over tax increments which dem say be too much.

Ministry of Communications last week Friday write letter give de National communications Authority (NCA) make de Telco's for treat CST deductions de same way like VAT, NHIL den GETFUND levy.

Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa say " e be de decision of telco's to choose if dem go absolve tax or not, but if e be too much den dem no fit absorb am."

"Govment get de right to within law tax, but de company dem dey tax also get right to choose how dem go treat de tax," he add.

He explain say de govment no get any right in law to direct telco's say make dem stop dey deduct de tax directly from consumers.

Ghanaian telcom operators, MTN, AirtelTigo, Vodafone den Glo all start dey charge de full 9 percent of CST since since October 1, 2019.