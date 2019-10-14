Image copyright Twitter Image example Amnesty Hike for Human Rights campaign

Amnesty International say Nigeria goment dey use security agents to harass, intimidate plus put journalists for prison sake of di tori wey dem dey do ontop goment mata.

Di agency say for dis year alone, 19 journalists don chop jail and some media organisation don face demolition sake of say dem criticise wetin goment dey do.

Amnesty International tok dis one for di new report wey dem launch on top freedom of expression for Nigeria.

Osai Ojigho, wey be di agency oga for Nigeria, say di kontri dey tok witout action for mata wey concern freedom of expression plus media freedom and dis dey create fear to wey dey make tori pipo no dey tok true.

" tori pipo, bloggers and activists dey face plenti risk sake of wetin dem dey write and e no good like dat"

"We demand make Nigeria goment end dis kain human rights abuse" Osai explain.

Plenti tori pipo like Abiri Jones, Ja'afar Ja'afar, Kofi Bartels, Mary Ekweremadu and Saifullah Mikallu don face plenti harassment plus enta jail sake of di tori wey dem write.

And stations like Breez FM and Fresh FM bin also face demolition.

Amnesty oga Osai say time don reach for goment to leave journalist alone make dem do dia job freely.