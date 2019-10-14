Image example Nsono Josephine, Genda and Child Protection Officer

Nsono Josephine suffer sexual abuse as deh rape e three taims from wen e bi seven years but today de Gender and Child Protection Officer di helep pikin dem weh deh abuse.

"Our neighbour, old man rape me wen e bi seven years, till today, de pain nova lef me, Josephine tell e tori for BBC News Pidgin.

"Before ma ordinary level exams, one stranger for village rape me again, ah hide'am di suffer for inside.

"Na number three rape weh ah see say e no bi joke, na dat taim ah tell ma mami na e helep me for move on wit ma life", Nsono tok.

"Na de reason dis weh ah don swear say no oda pikin go suffer laik me", de Child Protection Officer add.

As di tok for protect girl pikin, support pikin dem inside separatist fighters dia groups for pick up dia lives and pikin dem wit disability", Nsono tok.

Nsono say e don helep five pikin dem, some for komot from separatist fighter dia camps, but e don get more dan 100 calls from some pipo weh deh di warn say make e stop.

"Ah di tell dem say ah di fight na just course", Nsono tok for armed groups.

Abuse for pikin dem especially wit disability di increase for Northwest Cameroon

For some report weh CBC wit support for Netherlands Liliane Foundation komot for September 27, deh say child abuse di increase for Northwest Cameroon and worse for pikin dem weh deh get disability.

Dis report di show say from January- September 2019 deh register about 100 cases for child abuse for Northwest Cameroon.

Glory Agho for CBC we e present de report say pikin dem for Cameroon di get all kain abuse, physical, emotional, sexual abuse and how parents di neglect dia pikin dem.

De reason weh child abuse di increase na because of de crisis, parents don run, deh shoot some and pikin especially de wan weh e no di see no fit run, Nsono tok.

Also, de problem na say many pipo no di report case for child abuse. Plenti pipo no know say service for helep dem di exist, for give psychological support, de child protection officer tok.

But for yi, de big problem na say justice system no di helep as deh di only punish de pipo weh deh abuse pikin, no di do anytin about pikin (victim) e welfare.

"We wan system weh e go fit make de criminals for pay compensation to de victims even if deh go prison", Nsono tok.

Image example CBC di present report for child abuse

Child protection code

Nsono di push make goment put 'referral pathway' for national level- place for start wen deh abuse pikin.

First point wen deh discover abuse especially if na sexual abuse na for police first send dem for hospital, make deh get psychosocial care den, kam back for police.

Cameroon don sign agreements for protect pikin dem but child protection policy nova dey.

Minister for Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene promise for push for child protection code, and Nsono say CBC go support ministry for komot policy for protect pikin dem.