119 Nigerians dey face death sentence for Malaysia - Amnesty Int'l

Image copyright Getty Images

Amnesty international release report say out of 1,281 pipo wey dey face death sentence for Malaysia, 119 of dem come from Nigeria.

For report wey dem title "Fatally flawed: Why Malaysia must abolish di death penalty." Amnesty say 1'281 pipo for inside 26 prisons for Malaysia, get death sentence for dia head as of 22 February 2019.

Dem add say, 568 pipo out of di 1,281 pipo no from Malaysia and na 21% of dis 568 pipo be Nigerians.

Amnesty publish dis report to torch light mata wey concern how to make Malaysia goment reduce di way e dey sama pipo death sentence.

For Malaysia na 33 offence dem cari death sentence.

Di report bin say di Nigerians wey dem catch, na drug mata cari dem enta prison.

"73 percent of di pipo wey dey under death sentence comit drug trafficking offence wey dey under section 39(b) of di (Malaysia) Dangerous Drugs Act of 1952" according to Amnesty International, dis number too high for offence wey no reach di "most serious crime" for international law wey need death penalty. Dem tok.

For October 2018, Malaysia goment bin announce im plan to get new bill wey go abolish death penalty.

Dem make di announcement on October 10 wey be World Day Against the Death Penalty.

"We go comot all death penalty, Full stop," na so Datuk Liew Vui Keong, di minister wey dey in charge of law for di Prime Minister's Department tok give local tori pipo for event for University of Malaya.

Amnesty say dem dey hope say Malaysia goment go do quick comot death penalty for di kontri.