Common nutrition mistakes wey pipo dey make

Collins Akanno, wey be clinical nutritionist with diet 234 follow BBC Pidgin tok on top mistakes wey some pipo dey make concerning dia daily diet.

E advise pipo to dey drink water wen dem wake up for morning because dis go helep clean dia gut (dat na di stomach and the intestines) so dat e go fit accept food wella throughout di day.

Di nutrition say anoda tin wey dem don find out be say some pipo don too dey check Google if dem wan find nutrition information, instead of dem to ask professionals on top dis mata.