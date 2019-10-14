Image copyright Rugby League European Federation, RLEF

Players for Cameroon Rugby league no go forget dia first participation for international competition quick, de team suffer two defeats but de journey by bus to Nigeria wit 15 check points go worri for long.

Cameroon league players no bi get moni for fly aeroplane for go African Championship so instead, deh go by bus.

Cameroon bi get for play dia first game against Morocco for Wednesday, number 2 day for October so deh leave Cameroon for number 27 day for September di sleep inside bus.

Deh stop dem for 15 checkpoints and deh reach de competition venue two hours before de match start so deh only get taim for change, warm-up before de 8-4 defeat.

Ghana beat dem again three days afta, but as deh fun for de games last, deh start return journey again, go through 15 check-points.

By de taim deh start return journey deh no bi get any moni again and di fight wit robbers weh deh wan steal from dia bus wen deh di sleep, Rugby League European Federation, RLEF, tok.

De team reach Cameroon safe and dia manager Carol Manga say de support weh deh bin get no bin bi enough.

But, "even if de journey bi hard, for travel laik dis helep we for bond, bi laik one family. Players push dem-selves for live dia dream for play international Rugby, and ah bi satisfied wit de players", Manga tok.

Even if Cameroon goment say king sport no dey, some discipline no di get moni for go international competition because moni no bi dey. Cameroon handball team no take part for competition last month as deh no bi get moni.