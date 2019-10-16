Image copyright Getty Images

Liberia don beat 128 kontris in di world to carri first afta sabi pipo world World Giving Index spend 10 years to torchlight who and who dey epp strangers pass.

To epp strangers na one of di three tins wey di UK-based Charities Aid Foundation use to judge kontris wey dey generous.

Dem also check how much money pipo dey donate give charity and how much time pipo spend ontop volunteer work.

Di rank na work of over 10 years and dem kweshion 1.3 million pipo all over di world.

Inside di overall rankings, Kenya na di most generous kontri for Africa and di number 11 for most generous in di world.

Liberia dey 17th, Sierra Leone 20th and Nigeria 22nd.

But na for di section of giving epp to strangers wey Africa shine well well.

Including Liberia, na seven African kontris dey di top 10 in that category: Sierra Leone (second), Kenya (fourth), Zambia (fifth), Uganda (sixth), Nigeria (seventh) and Malawi (joint 10th).