Image copyright The Cable

Di video of Nigerian President wife Aisha Buhari wia she dey complain say dem lock am inside villa and security dey everywia still dey generate tok tok for Nigeria internet space.

For interview with BBC Hausa, Madam Buhari confam am say na she dey di video, say she be di woman wey dey use vex tok.

For inside di video Madam Aisha dey shout for villa say make di Daura family comot from di accomodation wey dem get for Aso rock

But she tok say di recording no be dis year, she say, she bin dey react to di Daura family wey no allow am to enta di 'Glass house' villa and na Fatima Daura record di video.

"She record di video for front of my security and everybody wey dey there and she dey laugh me" Madam Aisha tok give BBC

Fatima Daura wey be di pikin of Mamman Daura, President Buhari nephew don tok for di mata, For her interview with BBC Hausa, she say na she record di video for 2017

Wen dem ask her why dem no allow di President wife enta di villa, she say wen President Buhari enta Aso rock, she give di Villa wey dem dey call Glass house to her Papa, Mamman Buhari, and na why dem no allow Aisha Buhari enta di villa be dat.

"I record di video as evidence to use against di first lady." Fatima tok give BBC

Di presidency don condemn di release of di video as e be say e don cause kata kata everywia for social media .

Now wpenti pipo for Nigeria dey ask who be di Daura family and why be say dem dey live for Aso rock.

Who be Mamman Daura?

Mamman Daura no be just Nigeria Presido padi padi. Im be di nephew of Muhammadu Buhari even though im use three years senior Buhari as im be di son of Buhari older brother.

For di book 'Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria.' American professor John Paden torchlight di relationship wit Daura and Buhari and im highlight say e don tey wey dem don dey run tins togeda.

Im also tok say na im encourage Buhari to take im studies seriously.

Daura na one of di oldest journalists wey don dey around and e bin become editor of di New Nigerian newspaper few months afta e complete im graduate degree. Na some months afta im finish from Trinity College wey dey Dublin, dem appoint am as editor of New Nigerian Newspapers and na late Adamu Ciroma bin employ ama. Im also serve as managing director for di company.

Afta di coup for 1983, Buhari become military Head of State and Mamman Daura get leg for di goment. Many tori wey comot say im dey influential for di time wey Buhari first be head of state.

He don bi work for Africa International Bank and open one factory wey dey make furniture for Kaduna. He was also a former chairman of the now defunct Nigerian Bank of Commerce and Industry.

Mamman Daura finish im secondary education for Okene Provincial School in 1956.

Im work wit Daura Native Authority for a couple of years before joining the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation as a programme assistant. From 1962 to 1968, im studied economics and public administration at Trinity College, Dublin.

As ogboge journalist im be, im focus dat time na on coverage of issues affecting Northerners and protection of northern interests.