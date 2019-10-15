Image copyright STR/Getty

Anoda foreign company don sama warning give Nigeria goment say dem go stop activities of di kontri Central Bank if di bank no pay dem di money wey Supreme Court oda dem to pay.

For Supreme Court document wey BBC Pidgin see, di court order Central Bank of Nigeria to pay Interstella Communications 260 million dollars sake of how goment company Nigeria Telecommunications Limited take break agreement for contract dem get wit Interstella.

For statement di company lawyer oga Nnadi say dem cari dis mata waka from di lower courts reach Supreme Court come win, but until now e dey surprise why CBN no wan obey court order pay di money.

Two years don pass since Supreme Court give di order but CBN neva pay dem shishi and di interest don make am increase to 285 million.

Mr Nnadi say dem don write plenti letter give CBN to pay, but dem neva see reply for even one letter till today and no be say dem no get di money to pay.

Tori be say communication company Interstella, bin work ontop contract wey NITEL give dem to build data bank but witout notice di goment company terminate dia contract and na dis make di foreign company go court.

Di mata land for CBN domot sake of say di bank dey in charge of all goment moni mata for Nigeria.

Dis na di second time in inside one year wey foreign company go cari case wey involve millions of dollars land for Nigeria goment domot.

E neva tey wey foreign company Process and Industrial Developments limited (P&ID) begin trend afta dem win one multimillion dollars case against Nigeria goment.

CBN tok tok pesin Isaac Okoronkwo neva pick call nor respond to the allegations by di time we publish dis story.