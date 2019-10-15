Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example One bus wey break down for di flooded Port Harcourt-Aba highway

Nigeria Senate don tell federal goment to sharperly declare state of emergency for all di federal roads inside di kontri and improve di funding to take care of di roads.

Lawmakers for inside di senate na im make dis request during dia sitting on Tuesday inside di National Assembly, Abuja.

Already di federal goment 2020 spend money plan give lion share of di 10.3 trillion naira to di ministry of works and housing wey be di goment depart in charge of road construction but plan no dey to start new project.

Dis decision na afta Senator Gershom Bassey from Cross River State cites orders 42 & 52 and moves one motion for di way plenti federal roads dey bad well-well.

Senator Bassey also tell di Senate say Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) don fail submit di five per cent user charge of fuel pump price give Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), according to wetin di law for di rehabilitation of federal roads tok.

Di Senate come later order dia committees on Petroleum and FERMA to investigate dis accuse wey say PPPRA no submit money for repair of roads inside di kontri.

Senate President confam say na true say road dey bad well-well for di kontri;

"Every part dis kontri dey suffer from bad roads and I hope di Committees go look into dis and report in two 2 weeks."

Recently, Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declare state of emergency on di roads dem inside di state and promise to strat repair work on Monday 14th October, 2019.

Oda citizens of di kontri don bin complain different times about di way road dey bad for dia area or state.