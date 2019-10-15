Image copyright National Identity Management Commission

Some Nigerians dey para afta di National Identity Management Commission confam say dem must pay money to renew or replace dia identity card.

Di commission tok for tweet say to renew di national ID card go cost N3,000 while to replace am if dem tiff am or if e loss go cost N5,000.

Card renewal is N3000 when your card expires and card replacement is N5000 for lost or stolen cards. https://t.co/8YQRDvYEEb — NIMC (@nimc_ng) October 15, 2019

Some of di pipo wey para, wonder why di agency go go dey tok about renewal of di card wen most pipo never even see am to collect.

Why should we pay to get an identity? It's like asking Americans to pay for their social security number after it expires. All our government do is make life miserable for Nigerians trying hard to survive. — Abiola Martins O (@byolarmartins) October 15, 2019

@femigbaja Please sir, we know you are very occupied but please help Nigerians on this newly formed extortion plot by NIMC on renewal of National ID. The masses OBJECT! — 🔰PITA🇻🇦 (@jamarakills) October 15, 2019

At the end of the day, Nigeria is for us all.



If you like make National ID card N30,000 you too will pay.



One thing is certain, this madness will not last for long. — Henry O (@onos_147) October 15, 2019

Shame on u guys, national ID card doesn't expire, am a citizen of Nigeria, I can not expire to go be citizen of Ghana. U guys r just thieves in govt, always finding ways to extort d masses. We will fight this one when d time comes — Lucky Ailemen (@aluckiano) October 15, 2019

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂 make I laugh first.



Una never even give ID card to people that registered since 1900, you are already talking of expiration.



Biko someone should explain why a national ID card should expire. Like after it expires, the person stops being a citizen or what? — BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile di agency don hail goment ministries, departments, oda agencies plus kontri pipo wey don welcome di use of di National Identification Number(NIN) to identify demsefs.

Dem establish di NIMC to create and manage di National Identity Database, enroll citizens and pipo wey be legal residents for di kontri, but many pipo never still fitget dia ID cards while some say di process to get am dey too stressfu.