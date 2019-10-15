National ID card: Nigerians para for N3,000 renewal money

Pesin hold di national ID card Image copyright National Identity Management Commission

Some Nigerians dey para afta di National Identity Management Commission confam say dem must pay money to renew or replace dia identity card.

Di commission tok for tweet say to renew di national ID card go cost N3,000 while to replace am if dem tiff am or if e loss go cost N5,000.

Some of di pipo wey para, wonder why di agency go go dey tok about renewal of di card wen most pipo never even see am to collect.

Meanwhile di agency don hail goment ministries, departments, oda agencies plus kontri pipo wey don welcome di use of di National Identification Number(NIN) to identify demsefs.

Dem establish di NIMC to create and manage di National Identity Database, enroll citizens and pipo wey be legal residents for di kontri, but many pipo never still fitget dia ID cards while some say di process to get am dey too stressfu.

