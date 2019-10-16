Image example 30,000 Naira minimum wage become law for Nigeria since April 2019 but na how denior senior civil servants go enjoy di package be di palava now.

Leaders of di Nigeria Labour Congress and goment representatives go resume tok-tok on Wednesday by 2pm afta dem no fit finalize agreement on top how goment go pay di N30,000 minimum wage.

Di challenge na sake of say workers union dey demand 29 per cent increase for workers wey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000 and those wey dey on grade level 11 to 17 for civil service.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) don already give Nigerian goment two weeks to implement di new minimum wage of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) or dem go strike from October 16, 2019.

Nigerians workers strike fit no hold today because representaties of goment don agree to continue dia discussion wey fit avoid di strike on Wednesday afta five hours meeting on Tuesday evening.

Tori be say goment bin pass di minimum wage bill for April dis year and e bin sweet plenti workers but later goment announce say na only workers for small grade level go get increase.

Dis one bin vex labour leaders and dem come say dem go go strike on Wednesday 16th of October. But goment dey hold meeting wit dem to stop di strike.

Meanwhile before dia meeting, di Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige say if goment use all im moni pay workers, di economy go suffer and fall yakata like Venezuela own.

Oga Ngige explain say di 2020 budget be 10.3tr and di total personnel cost be 3.8tr without overhead and running cost wey be almost 76 percent of di budget and dat if goment pay all dat moni, how much go dey to build road and oda infrastructure for di kontri.

Ngige tok dis one wen Ie meet wit dey leadership of NULGE for im office. E explain give say im surprise say NLC and TUC dey call for nationwide strike for different states wen dem neva meet and dialogue wit state goment dem.

"Make dem dialogue first before dem go dey call for strike"

If you use strike to do shakers, dat one na intimidation according to ILO convention" im tok

Di Minister advise labour leaders say make dem no misinform workers as wetin dey happun now na salary adjustment and no be review.

E further explain give say goment don set committee on top wages to chook eye ontop dey different different salary structure wey dey ground.

" E get some agency like NNPC, FIRS and Customs wey dia worker di collect up to 300 thousand and dis one pass wetin oda ministry worker di collect even though dem get the same degree.

But anoda faction of labour unions of Nigerian workers wey be United Labour Congress (ULC) don tok say dem no go join body for di strike as e be say dem (NLC, TUC, and ULC) no take one mouth ontop dis strike mata, according to tori wey quote Joe Ajero wey be Presido for ULC.

Comrade Amaechi Asokwoye, NLC Vice President however tok on Tuesday say na on Wednesday go decide weda di workers go continue dia struggle (wey be strike) or not.