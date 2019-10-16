Gina Rodriguez: How dis Hollywood actress chop 'anti black' accuse
Pipo ontop social media no dey gree ontop Gina Rodriguez mata. Dis time na because she use di 'N'-word.
Di 'Jane di Virgin' actress post video ontop her social media wen she dey do her make up. For di video, she dey sing to "Ready or Not" by di Fugees and na for dia kasala burst. She rap to di line wey Lauryn Hill tok say "Believe me, fronting n----s give me heebie-jeebies."
- Kim Kardashian braids dey cause palaver
- Nivea advert controversy na misunderstanding-Omowunmi Akinnifesi
Pipo vex come start to dey drag am online. Some even tok say dem don dey wait for am to tok sumtin wey go make dem find fault for her side.
Rodriguez delete di video from her Instastories come also apologise say she no mean to offend any pesin. She also drop additional statement for her Instagram feed.
Still, pipo no accept her apology.
Why pipo tink say Gina Rodriguez dey anti black?
No be today dis tok ontop Gina Rodriguez mata start. For 2017, pipo no happy about wetin she tweet wen dem first announce Black Panther for 2017. For tweet wey she don delete, she tok say "Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but wia di Latinos dem?! I dey ask for a friend..."
Plenti pipo comot to respond to wetin she tok and dem add say why na only when something major happun for black pipo before she remember say Latinos no dey.
For 2018, she chop accuse say she try still di shine from her black co star, Yara Shahidi wen dem dey try promote dia feem Smallfoot.
Pipo tok say she dey try undermine di work wey black actresses dey do and how she try speak over am.
For November 2018, she tok for one interview say Latinos no dey make di kain money wey Black and Asian actresses dey make. Some critics tok say di tins wey she dey tok dey put women of colour against each other.
Tori pesin Rebecca Theodore-Vachon tok for Twitter say di tin no true as Sofia Vergera (Modern Family) dey make di highest for television.
For interview with Sway for im radio show early dis year, Gina Rodriguez tok say she no dey antiblack and di comments dey hurt am wen she see am. She add she don always look up to di black community - and she even add say her papa na Afro-Latino.