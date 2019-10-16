Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo ontop social media no dey gree ontop Gina Rodriguez mata. Dis time na because she use di 'N'-word.

Di 'Jane di Virgin' actress post video ontop her social media wen she dey do her make up. For di video, she dey sing to "Ready or Not" by di Fugees and na for dia kasala burst. She rap to di line wey Lauryn Hill tok say "Believe me, fronting n----s give me heebie-jeebies."

Pipo vex come start to dey drag am online. Some even tok say dem don dey wait for am to tok sumtin wey go make dem find fault for her side.

Skip Twitter post by @AisAisbby The fact that the stans have been waiting YEARS to cancel Gina Rodriguez and she basically handed it to us on a silver platter 💀 love to see it — ice-a-✌🏿 (@AisAisbby) October 15, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @MrErnestOwens Black women BEEN telling y'all Gina Rodriguez was an anti-Black problem.



Shouldn't have taken her to say the n-word before y'all woke up.



But go off. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 15, 2019

Rodriguez delete di video from her Instastories come also apologise say she no mean to offend any pesin. She also drop additional statement for her Instagram feed.

Still, pipo no accept her apology.

Skip Twitter post by @t0nit0ne “I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”.



“By singing along to the Fugees”.



This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @lNTHERAlN what kind of whack apology ... gina rodriguez said don’t worry guys I have the pass because i grew up on lauryn hill pic.twitter.com/EJRe8d9KaX — a chicken on her last legs (@lNTHERAlN) October 15, 2019

Why pipo tink say Gina Rodriguez dey anti black?

No be today dis tok ontop Gina Rodriguez mata start. For 2017, pipo no happy about wetin she tweet wen dem first announce Black Panther for 2017. For tweet wey she don delete, she tok say "Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but wia di Latinos dem?! I dey ask for a friend..."

Plenti pipo comot to respond to wetin she tok and dem add say why na only when something major happun for black pipo before she remember say Latinos no dey.

Skip Twitter post by @NotFuny_ButFuny Is Gina Rodriguez the same heffa talking about black panther and how there should be a Hispanic hero now



Bringing this back pic.twitter.com/VpihxJh5Ky — NotFunny ButFunny 👻 (@NotFuny_ButFuny) October 15, 2019

For 2018, she chop accuse say she try still di shine from her black co star, Yara Shahidi wen dem dey try promote dia feem Smallfoot.

Pipo tok say she dey try undermine di work wey black actresses dey do and how she try speak over am.

For November 2018, she tok for one interview say Latinos no dey make di kain money wey Black and Asian actresses dey make. Some critics tok say di tins wey she dey tok dey put women of colour against each other.

Tori pesin Rebecca Theodore-Vachon tok for Twitter say di tin no true as Sofia Vergera (Modern Family) dey make di highest for television.

Skip Twitter post by @FilmFatale_NYC Re: regarding Gina Rodriguez saying Black actresses are paid more than Latinx actresses - Sofia Vergera is the highest paid according to Forbes ($42 .5mil). Kerry Washington is the only Black actress on this list at #8: https://t.co/MrkiGDC0c2 — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 23, 2018

For interview with Sway for im radio show early dis year, Gina Rodriguez tok say she no dey antiblack and di comments dey hurt am wen she see am. She add she don always look up to di black community - and she even add say her papa na Afro-Latino.