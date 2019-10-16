Image copyright Twitter/@danbloom1

Speaker of House Commons don announce say Ugbana Oyet na di new Serjeant at Arms for di UK Parliament.

Di 43 year old chartered engineer go start dis month and im dey take ova from Mohammed Kamal El-Hajji wey retire for middle of di year.

For statement wey dem release, Oyet tok say im dey honoured to enta di historic role. Im also tok say im go combine di modern tins as im dey maintain di traditions of di parliament.

"I be pipo pesin and I like to dey work with di MPs, staff and members of di public, so I go do my best to boost morale and improve di service wey di Serjeant's office dey promote." Im tok for statement.

Ugbana Oyet move to UK wit im family for 1991 and im don correct work as engineer as im work on billion dollar village complex for Abu Dhabi to one new city for Saudi Arabia. Members of di House know am as di Parliament's Principal Electrical Engineer and Programme Director for di Estate-wide Engineering Infrastructure and Resilience (EWEIR) Programme wey wan make di parliamentary estate carbon neutral by 2050.

Wetin be Serjeant at Arms

Serjeant at Arms na office for di House of Commons wey don dey since 1415 and na di only one wey fit dey armed inside House of Commons. Before before na retired military pesin dey occupy di role but for 2008, Jill Pay become di first woman to carry di title.

Di work wey di Serjeant at Arms dey do dey ceremonial unlike before wey dem dey in charge of security. Na im go carry di mace wen dem open parliament and im gats maintain order during debate for di House of Commons.