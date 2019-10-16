BBC 100 Women 2019: Di African women wey dey di list

Di BBC don reveal im list of 100 women wey dey influential and wey dey inspire women from around di world for 2019.

Dis year 100 Women dey ask: Wetin di future go be like if women dey run tins?

From plan to rebuild Syria, to women wey dey manage Nasa project of di Mars helicopter, many women for di list dey do ogbonge tins for dia field and dem dey make us predict wetin life go be like for 2030.

Africa women wey dey di list na

9) Rida Al Tubuly - Peace campaigner, Libya

Rida Al Tubuly na one of di many women wey dey push for gender equality - but she dey do am from warzone. Her organisation, Together We Build It, dey push for women to dey involve to find solution to di katakata wey dey happun for Libya

Last year, she tell di Human Rights Council for Geneva say dem no dey put women for high level UN meetings wey dey about Libya future. She be university professor wey hold postgraduate degree for International Human Rights Law.

16) Judith Bakirya - Farmer, Uganda

Judith Bakirya wey dem raise for farm for Uganda na di first from her age mate to win scholarship enta one ogbonge girls' boarding school, she also get master degree from UK.

She resign from her work come use her savings to build organic fruit farm, Busaino Fruits & Herbs. Since she win national agriculture award, she don use di platform to draw attention to women rights issues, e include lack of land ownership, lack of access to education and domestic violence.

27) Salwa Eid Naser - Athlete, Nigeria/Bahrain

Salwa Eid Naser win 400 metres final for Doha dis year as she run pass oda women wey do do am three decades.

Dem born Salwa Eid Naser for Anambra State, Nigeria, but she move go Bahrain wen she be at 14years wen she dey find opportunity to advance her running career. Now she dey represent di Gulf State internationally.

28) Rana el Kaliouby- Artificial intelligence pioneer, Egypt

Rana el Kaliouby na part of di first pipo to do artificial emotional intelligence for her kontri.

Her company, Affectiva don develop software wey fit understand emotions as dem dey look facial expression from camera.

Dem dey install di technology inside motor to see know driver wey dey sleep. She get passion for gender equity for tech and AI, Rana na World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. She hold PhD from the University of Cambridge and post-doctorate from MIT.

30) Lucinda Evans - Women's rights activist, South Africa

As South Africa dey face rising rates of murder and rape against women and girls, Lucinda don become voice for women. She dey lead nationwide marches, dey gather thousands of women for di streets of Cape Town, to challenge government policy into action.

42) Asmaa James- Journalist/activist, Sierra Leone

Through her career for journalism and community social work, Asmaa don become di voice of Sierra Leone's voiceless pipo.

Afta she hear say dem rape one 5-year-old girl, she use her media platform to launch di Black Tuesday campaign, wey she encourage women to wear black on di last Tuesday of every month to protest ova di increase of di rape and abuse of girls wey dey under 12. di movement make goment to reform sexual violence policy for di kontri.

45) Gada Kadoda- Engineer, Sudan

Dr Gada Kadoda dey helep women for community to use solar power to bring electricity come dia village. She train dem as community engineers.

Dem name her Unicef innovator to watch as di pesin behind Sudan first innovation lab. She be di founder of di Sudanese Knowledge Society, wey give young researchers di opportunity to tok freely with scientists and scholars from inside and outside di country.

47) Ahlam Khudr - Protest leader, Sudan

She dey call herself 'mother of all Sudanese martyrs', Dem kill Ahlam 17-year-old son for peaceful protest for 2013. Since den, Ahlam dedicate her life to find justice for am, and she dey fight for di rights of pipo wey dem kill or pipo wey disappear for Sudan.

55) Julie Makani - Scientist and doctor, Tanzania

Julie na from Tanzania, one of di five kontries for di world wey get di highest number of pipo wey dem born with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) for every year.

She dedicate di last two decades to research on treatment for di disease and dey work to beta health policies so dat pipo across Africa fit get acess to vital diagnostic tests and medicines.

61) Raja Meziane - Singer, Algeria

Pipo don watch Singer Raja Meziane's political music video for ova 35 million times for YouTube. Her anti-goment songs wey dey tackle social injustice, alleged corruption and inequality don make dem send her go exile for Algeria.

96) Purity Wako - Life coach, Uganda

Purity na modern day 'senga'. Her role traditionally na to be aunty to train young girls wey just wan marry on how to totori dia husband for bed.

But Purity wan shake-up di role, She dey helep Uganda women feel say dem get power for dia relationships. She dey call for all women to get legal rights for marriage.

63) Benedicte Mundele - Fresh food entrepreneur, Democratic Republic of Congo

When 24-year-old Benedicte look around di Democratic Republic of Congo, she dey see plenty raw produce from potato to passionfruit, but still her pipo dey live for food poverty.

69) Farida Osman - Swimmer, Egypt

Dem dey call her 'di golden fish'. For 2017, Farida become di first woman for Egypt to win medal wen she win bronze for di 50m butterfly for FINA World Aquatics Championships.

She win another bronze dis year. She dey give talk for universities to ginger di young pipo to pursue swimming, and she dey train to fulfil her ambition to win medal for di 2020 Olympic Games for Tokyo.

81) Nanjira Sambuli - Digital equality expert, Kenya

Nanjira lead di World Wide Web Foundation for Kenya, her plan na to increase digital equality.

She find solution to make sure say nobody dey back wen e come to web access whether na gender no allow dem or na wia dem dey live cause am say make dem no get access to internet.

83) Hayfa Sdiri - Entrepreneur, Tunisia

For di age of 16, Hayfa create not-for-profit Entr@crush, na online platform for future entrepreneurs where dem fit dey match dem with donors and take online course for areas like management and accounting.

She work with di UN for Tunisia on gender equality mata.

90) Kalista Sy - Screenwriter and producer, Senegal

Kalista Sy's TV series Mistress of a Married Man shake her kontri wen she release am dis year.

Plenti pipo call am 'Senegal Sex and di City', di series wey go viral showcase women wey dey succesful, hard-working and dey sexually liberated. Di women address di struggles of women for West Africa from polygamy to domestic and mental issues.

Oda women wey dey di list from oda part of di world na

1) Precious Adams- Ballet dancer, US

2) Parveena Ahanger - Human rights activist, Indian-administered Kashmir

3) Piera Aiello - Politician, Italy

4) Jasmin Akter - Cricketer, UK/Bangladesh

5) Manal AlDowayan - Artist, Saudi Arabia

6) Kimia Alizadeh - Taekwondo fighter, Iran

7) Marwa Al-Sabouni- Architect, Syria

8) Alanoud Alsharekh - Women's rights activist, Kuwai

10) Tabata Amaral - Politician, Brazil

11) Yalitza Aparicio - Actress and human rights activist, Mexico

12) Dayna Ash - Cultural activist, Lebanon

13) Dina Asher-Smith - Athlete, UK

14) MiMi Aung - Project manager at Nasa, US

15) Nisha Ayub - Transgender rights activist, Malaysia

17) Ayah Bdeir - Entrepreneur, Lebanon

18) Dhammananda Bhikkhuni - Monk, Thailand

19) Mabel Bianco - Doctor, Argentina

20) Raya Bidshahri - Educator, Iran

21) Katie Bouman - Scientist, US

22)Sinead Burke - Disability activist, Ireland

23) Lisa Campo-Engelstein - Bioethicist, US

24) Scarlett Curtis - Writer and campaigner, UK

25) Ella Daish - Environmentalist, UK

26) Sharan Dhaliwal - Writer and artist, UK

29) Maria Fernanda Espinosa - President of UN General Assembly, Ecuador

31) Sister Gerard Fernandez- Roman Catholic nun, Singapore

32) Bethany Firth - Paralympic swimmer, UK

33) Owl Fisher - Journalist and trans rights campaigner, Iceland

34) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - Athlete, Jamaica

35) Zarifa Ghafari - Mayor, Afghanistan

36) Jalila Haider - Lawyer, Pakistan

37) Tayla Harris - Australian rules footballer and boxer, Australia

38) Hollie - Trafficking survivor, US

39) Huang Wensi- Professional boxer, China

40) Luchita Hurtado - Artist, Venezuela

41) Yumi Ishikawa - Founder of the #kutoo movement, Japan

43) Aranya Johar - Poet, India

44) Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman - Anthropologist, US

46) Amy Karle - Bioartist, US

48) Fiona Kolbinger - Cyclist, Germany

50) Aïssata Lam - Microfinance expert, Mauritania

51) Soo JungLee - Forensic psychologist, South Korea

52) Fei-Fei Li - Artificial Intelligence pioneer, US

53) Erika Lust- Filmmaker, Sweden

54) Lauren Mahon - Cancer survivor, UK

56) Lisa Mandemaker - Speculative designer, Netherlands

57) Jamie Margolin - Climate change activist, US

58) Francia Márquez - Environmentalist, Colombia

59) Gina Martin - Campaigner, UK

60) Sarah Martins Da Silva - Consultant gynaecologist/obstetrician, UK

62) Susmita Mohanty - Space entrepreneur, India

64) Subhalakshmi Nandi - Gender equality expert, India

65) Trang Nguyen - Conservationist, Vietnam

66) Van Thi Nguyen - CEO and disability rights advocate, Vietnam

67) Natasha Noel- Yoga expert, India

68) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - Congresswoman, US

70) Ashcharya Peiris - Designer, Sri Lanka

71) Danit Peleg- Designer, Israel

72)Autumn Peltier - Clean water advocate, Canada

73) Swietenia Puspa Lestari - Diver/environmentalist, Indonesia

74)Megan Rapinoe - Footballer, US

75)Onjali Rauf - Writer, UK

76) Charlene Ren - Clean water advocate, China

77) Maria Ressa- Journalist, Philippines

78) Djamila Ribeiro - Writer and equality activist, Brazil

79) Jawahir Roble - Football referee, UK/Somalia

80) Najat Saliba - Chemistry professor, Lebanon

82) Zehra Sayers - Scientist, Turkey

84) Noor Shaker - Computer scientist, Syria

85) Bonita Sharma - Innovator, Nepal

86) Vandana Shiva - Environmentalist, India

87) Pragati Singh - Doctor, India

88) Lyubov Sobol - Lawyer, Russia

89) Samah Subay - Lawyer, Yemen

91) Bella Thorne - Actress and director, US

92) Veronique Thouvenot - Doctor, Chile

93) Greta Thunberg - Climate change activist, Sweden

94) Paola Villarreal - Computer programmer, Mexico

95) Ida Vitale - Poet, Uruguay

97) Marilyn Waring - Economist and environmentalist, New Zealand

98) Amy Webb - Futurist, US

99) Sara Wesslin - Journalist, Finland

100) Gina Zurlo - Scholar of religion, US

Photo credits: Photo copyrights: Karolina Kuras, Hans Jørgen Brun, Nicola Virzì, Sage Sohier, Christian Petersen/Getty Images, Mooreyameen Mohamad, Amelia Allen, Getty Images/Maja Hitij, UN, British Swimming, Hauser & Wirth, Oresti, Tsonopoulos, Kawori Inbe, Amal Adam, Matt Kay, Constanza Lavagna, Paula Mitre, Theo Kruse, Venura Chandramalitha, Luis Crispino/Claudia Magazine, Anders Hellberg, Graciela Buffanti, Wakophotography, IBF China, Germana Costanza Lavagna, Neal Hardie, Sharon Kilgannon, Hanna Sotelo, Sumit Kumar Singh, Päivi Mäkelä, Pimienta Films, Siddharth Das, Venura Chandramalitha, Linda Roy by Irevaphotography

