Image copyright AFP Image example Ben Enwonwu's Christine painting

One painting by di artist wey dem say na di father of Nigerian modernism don sell for ova 506,000,000 million naira ( $1.4) for auction for London afta di pesin wey buy am google di signature of di artist

Ben Enwonwu's "Christine", paint di art work for 1971 for Lagos, Nigeria, and since dat time di family of di sitter don get di painting. auction house Sotheby's tok.

But as e dey follow how time don pass, dem no know di importance of di painting or di importance of di artist wey paint am until dem check im signature for google, Im tok.

Na Enwonwu, wey die for 1994, na paint "Tutu", wey Nigeria novelist Ben Okri describe am di the "African Mona Lisa". Dem sell Tutu last year for $1.5m afta dem see am for one flat for london.

Dem born Christine, wey be di subject of di painting wey dem just sell for new York but she move go Ghana when she bin dey her late 20s to live with her step-papa, Sotheby tok

She come move to Lagos for 1969 where she become friend wit di artist.

Enwonwu na student for Goldsmiths, Ruskin College, and the Slade art school for UK in di 1940s.

Pipo sabi Enwonwu afta dem commission am to create one bronze sculpture of Queen Elizabeth when she visit Nigeria in 1956.