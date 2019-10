Image copyright TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD

President Muhammadu Buhari don cancel business class travel for Public officers.

But Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to di President, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals go continue to fly Business Class.

Dem say dis move go reduce how goment dey spend money especially for di area of official travel.

For inside tweet wey Presidency Nigeria post dem say "all travel abroad must be important matas wey go benefit Nigeria."

As part of di new plan, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must submit dia Yearly Travel Plans for meetings & engagements give di Office of di Secretary to di goment of di Federation /or di Office of di Head of Civil Service of di Federation for express clearance within di first quarter of di fiscal year, before implementation.

Dem add say dem no go pay Estacode Allowances outside di days of di official trip.

Dis new move dey come afta President Buhari present 10.33 trillion naira as goment 2020 spend money plan to National Assembly last week.

Di 2020 Budget go dey based on di new VAT rate of 7.5% according to di office of di President.