One South African man Nicholas Ninow wey dem don sentence for rape, don read poem wey im write for im seven-year-old victim.

Ninow bin read di poem to beg for mercy during im sentence hearing inside court for South Africa.

Dem sentence di 21-year-old Ninow for September afta dem catch am naked for 2018 wit small pikin inside female toilets for one popular Pretoria restaurant.

For di poem, im say: "She fit no ever forgive, or even forget."

Ninow tok about im history of drug abuse come tell di victim and her family sorry.

Im admit say im bin don dey drink for three days straight and im no even tink about di punishments of im actions wen im dey attack.

Im deny say di rape na plan work but later admit say im flush di pikin underwear inside toilet to hide evidence.

Dem find am guilty of rape, drug abuse and beating justice. Im go face heavy jail term.

Im suppose appear for sentencing later dis week.