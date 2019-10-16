Image copyright Nigeria Customs Service

Di Nigerian Customs Service don arrest one suspected human smuggler wey bin sneak six foreigners, four from Mali and two from Guinea enta Nigeria.

Di Comptroller General of Customs Hameed Ali say e don tey wey dem don dey find di suspect, 'Suru'.

"Di suspect na Nigerian and im dey our custody. We find out say im dey traffic pipo enta Nigeria for night," Comptroller Ali tok.

Na di Ogun State Command of di Customs Service arrest Suru come deport di six foreigners wey im bin try smuggle back to dia kontris.

"Many pipo tink say because of di partial border closure, di borders dey 100% closed but no be so. Di main points of entry dey open from six for morning to six for evening. So anybodi wey wan enta or comot Nigeria, fit as far as dem pass thru di correct border and dem get travel documents," oga Ali add.

Oga Ali say dem go charge di suspected human smuggler go court.