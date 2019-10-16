Cameroon Lebialem fons say insecurity increase afta national dialogue
Traditional rulers, (fons) dem for Lebialem for Southwest Cameroon say afta national dialogue weh deh bi check say peace go bi for Anglophone regions, but insecurity don instead increase for dia division.
Cameroon bin hold five days national dialogue weh e end for number 4 day for October for find ways for solve Anglophone crisis, deh propose ideas but dis nova stop de crisis.
For dia conference for Yaoundé, Lebialem fons condemn separatists weh deh di cause insecurity for increase dia division.
"We di see general insecurity, bullying and separatists dia cruel activities for we pipo and dia cargo", de fons write.
- 'We go take part for dialogue if goment gree we conditions'
- Sisiku write ten point reaction for President Biya e tok
De wild activities for separatists di menace customs, tradition and cultural heritage for Lebialem Division, Lekunze Nembo Andreas, president for Lebialem fon conference sign release.
De chiefs komot dia message some days afta reports say one separatist leader, Oliver Lekeaka, weh e don become popular as Field Marshall crown e-sef as king for Lebialem.
Dis Field Marshall e action make pipo react for social media.
Na so de fons dem di vex as separatists claim say deh di sponsor dem, deh say de separatists wan spoil image for Lebialem elites and traditional rulers.
"We go continue for support institutions for state and republican beliefs as we di wait make authorities create environment weh e push dia pipo and traditional rulers for go back for dia village.
Deh say make goment support dem for go welcome new administrative authority, Divisional Officer weh deh go install for Lebialem.
Deh fons dem don suggest for authorities how weti deh fit do make peace dey for short and long taim for Lebialem and deh bi ready for and collabo wit goment.