Cameroon Lebialem fons say insecurity increase afta national dialogue

Traditional rulers, (fons) dem for Lebialem for Southwest Cameroon say afta national dialogue weh deh bi check say peace go bi for Anglophone regions, but insecurity don instead increase for dia division.

Cameroon bin hold five days national dialogue weh e end for number 4 day for October for find ways for solve Anglophone crisis, deh propose ideas but dis nova stop de crisis.

For dia conference for Yaoundé, Lebialem fons condemn separatists weh deh di cause insecurity for increase dia division.

"We di see general insecurity, bullying and separatists dia cruel activities for we pipo and dia cargo", de fons write.

De wild activities for separatists di menace customs, tradition and cultural heritage for Lebialem Division, Lekunze Nembo Andreas, president for Lebialem fon conference sign release.

De chiefs komot dia message some days afta reports say one separatist leader, Oliver Lekeaka, weh e don become popular as Field Marshall crown e-sef as king for Lebialem.

Dis Field Marshall e action make pipo react for social media.

Skip Twitter post by @eni_che When the struggle turns in to strangle. "Field Marshal" crowned himself as the Paramount Ruler of Lebialem!! I hope those who were blind all these while now have eyes to see!! Bunch of thieves and beheaders!! pic.twitter.com/HVPVAQfI7F — Eni Eni (@eni_che) October 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Mirabellentoh How can traditional rulers be ruling from Yaounde???hahaha Field Marshal I hail you great general you deserve to be king of lebialem let those sellout chiefs go and rule in la republic Paul biya send them to vomeka. — Miramira (@Mirabellentoh) October 15, 2019

Na so de fons dem di vex as separatists claim say deh di sponsor dem, deh say de separatists wan spoil image for Lebialem elites and traditional rulers.

"We go continue for support institutions for state and republican beliefs as we di wait make authorities create environment weh e push dia pipo and traditional rulers for go back for dia village.

Deh say make goment support dem for go welcome new administrative authority, Divisional Officer weh deh go install for Lebialem.

Deh fons dem don suggest for authorities how weti deh fit do make peace dey for short and long taim for Lebialem and deh bi ready for and collabo wit goment.