Di Post Master General of di Nigerian Postal Service, Adebisi Adegbuyi don tell BBC Pidgin say di organisation dey work to deal with officers wey dey tamper with pipo package dem.

Dis wan dey come afta one tweet of pesin wey complain say dem tiff im friend chocolate from package pesin send give am from America go viral for Twitter.

Wen BBC Pidgin contact di pesin wey say dem tiff im chocolate, im tok say im no want make we mention im name but say im don give up on di mata afta Nipost begin dey dribble am.

"My friend send me package from America through USPS, I dey monitor am through di track number wey dem give me wen e comot America. till e reach Nipost hand for Nigeria.

"Wen I contact Nipost dem begin dribble me. Wen I finally go di office dem say e dey for Port Harcourt, because na dia I dey, dem begin post me go head office go here, go dia. Wen I finally get to see di package, dem don comot perfume and some of di chocolate from di package, di tin vex me."

Di tweet bin also make some oda pipo too to comment wetin dem say na dia own experience wit Nipost.

'We go deal wit tiff-tiff for Nipost'

Although di Post Master General, oga Adegbuyi tell BBC Pidgin say di mata of di chocolate wey dem tiff never reach im ear, but dem don put measures on ground to drive di bad eggs comot.

"Before I come on board dat kain tin dey happun, but e don reduce well-well. We don bring technology come di mata, we dey use CCTV, for various locations, anybody wey dem tamper with im package make e report di case." Na so Adegbuyi tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Man dey waka past post office wey dem clos as a result of nation wide strike.( October 12, 2004)

Adegbuyi add say Nipost na big infrastructure and wey dey undergo serious transformation and dem dey make progress.

"E go good if pipo bring dia complain so we go carry out operation to flush out di bad eggs, na general problem before, remember say NPA bin get wharf rats before dem deal with dem, na di same way we go deal with pipo wey dey spoil our name.

"NIPOST na civil service and e get procedure but because of di transformation wey we dey do some of di civil service rule wey dey delay treatment of mata like dat we don dey look am, Sometimes we dey comot pipo from work, tell dem to go compulsory retirement, depending on di nature of dia crime." Adegbuyi add.

Meanwhile di guy wey say dem tiff im chocolate say im don send message give Nipost tire dem no ansa am so im don decide to bone di mata and forget im chocolate.