Image copyright @Followlastma Image example Lagos-Otedola tanker fire accident wey hapun for 2018

Katakata burst for Onitsha, Anambra south east Nigeria afta tanker wey cari fuel fall, catch serious fire wey later spread long distance.

Di fire wey area pipo say burn well-well start since twelve for afternoon reach evening.

One pesin wey dey stay di area tell BBC say di fire affect Ochanja and Relief markets.

Although police say di fire don reduce compare to wen e first start, dem neva sabi weda pipo die inside di fire.

Inside videos and foto wey pipo share for social media, some pipo bin dey run helter skelter for dia life and property while odas dey hustle to try get water quench di fire.

Meanwhile, di Anambra state govnor Willie Obiano, don set up panel to shook eye for di mata.

Di govnor don also invite all di pipo wey di fire affect to gada on Monday October 21 to see how goment go fit to help dem.