Rights group, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA don criticise attack, kidnap, beatings and cutlass wounds for Cameroon Development Company, CDC Tiko rubber plantation workers.

Na de second taim weh deh gunmen di attack dis CDC Tiko rubber plantation afta de wan for January dis year weh deh cut finger for six workers.

Tori na say for number 14 day for October, some gunmen weh deh suspect say na separatist fighters attack CDC rubber plantation for camp six quarters Sonne/Likumba along Tiko- Douala road.

De gunmen beat five tappers, cut tractor driver e face wit cutlass, kidnap four oda pipo and deh di still miss, CHRDA quote CDC official figures.

Reports from oda tori pipo say deh cut ear, nostrils and finger for de CDC workers weh di twist wit pain for hospital just now.

CHRDA say dis new attack for Tiko workers don shock dem and deh di condemn dis kana evil for civilians weh deh no get defence.

"Na violation for international law weh we get for condemn'am", CHRDA write, den call on gunmen make deh free de workers weh deh kidnap.

CDC na one of de companies weh e don suffer serious loss for seka Anglophone crisis, work stop, production drop, deh company loss moni and some workers don everlasting mark weh e no go let dem work again.